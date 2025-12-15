Borno Police avert explosion, recover unexplored ordinances in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama

The Borno State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has recorded another operational success with the recovery of an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Maiduguri, thereby averting a potential explosion and threat to public safety.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads: “On Monday, 15th December 2025, at about 1106hrs, a report was received through the Divisional Police Officer ITE Police Division regarding a suspected explosive device discovered beneath a network mast located at Chuskon, Federal Low Cost Area, Maiduguri.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Commander, EOD-CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, to mobilize and proceed to the scene. The EOD-CBRN team swiftly responded, cordoned off the area, and, in line with standard operating procedures, successfully rendered the device safe.

“Preliminary assessment revealed that the UXO with two protruding wires was strategically placed by yet to be identified person(s) to cause severe damage and havoc. One hand plier, a T-shirt and a pair of shoe was found on the scene.

“Following the operation, the Command conducted sensitization and safety awareness sessions for community members, emphasizing the importance of vigilance, prompt reporting of suspicious objects, and cooperation with security agencies to prevent security breaches.

“The Commissioner of Police has charged all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state to intensify patrols and fortify critical public and private assets, especially communication facilities and other sensitive infrastructure, in order to prevent acts of sabotage and ensure sustained public safety.

“The Borno State Police Command reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges the public to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information.

“While investigation is ongoing, the situation has since been brought under control, and normal activities have resumed in the area. Members of the public are also advised to remain vigilant.

“Emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293”. Daso stated.

Vanguard News