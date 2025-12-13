Borno LG Polls: Massive voter turnout, peaceful conduct, says Dalori

DNC North, APC, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori casting his vote during the Borno LGAs elections at his Dalori Primary School Polling Unit in Konduga local government area on Saturday.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy National Chairman (DNC) North of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori has expressed satisfaction with the impressive voter turnout witnessed during the Borno State local government elections on Saturday 13th December, 2025, describing it as a clear sign of public trust in the democratic process, rule of law and grassroots inclusivity.

The APC Chieftain commended the orderly conduct of voters across the state and praised their commitment to peaceful participation.

He made this known in an interview with Journalists soon after he casted his vote at the Dalori/Wanori Primary School, Kajeri polling unit in Konduga local government area of the state.

The DNC said, although his office in Abuja is preoccupied with a lot of schedule duties, but as a grassroot politician, he had to move to the state, exercise his franchise at his polling unit in electing credible leaders who would continue complement efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy to the local communities.

His words: ” Let me use this medium to express satisfaction with the impressive voter turnout witnessed during the Borno State local government elections. It is a clear sign of public trust in the democratic process, rule of law and grassroots inclusivity.

“In my polling unit, the massive participation reflects citizens’ growing confidence in democratic governance. I wished all contestants success.

” I commend Members of the State Electoral Body, security agencies and other stakeholders for their unwavering commitment which led to the orderly conduct of voters across the state.

“As you are aware, my office in Abuja is preoccupied with a lot of schedule duties, but as a grassroot politician, i had to move to the state, exercise my franchise in electing credible leaders who would continue complement efforts of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy to the local communities”. Dalori stated.

He however expressed optimism that his party, the APC will come out victorious in all elective positions such as the Chairmanship and Councillorship across the 27 local government areas, considering the numerous people- oriented projects executed by the present administration.

Those who accompanied the DNC, include the Borno State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Borno State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (BICTDA), Engr Kabir Wanori, the APC Chairmanship Candidate for Konduga, Hon, Abba Saje and other prominent APC stakeholders.

Recalled that, the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pulled out from the exercise, six other opposition parties including Labour Party (LP) participated in the exercise.