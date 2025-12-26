Bombing of ISIS Terrorists: US can’t eternally fight our battles – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said that while foreign military support may be helpful, Nigeria must ultimately take responsibility for securing its own territory, stressing that the United States cannot “eternally fight our battles.”

Sani made the remarks while reacting to reports of recent military strikes against ISIS terrorist targets in the North-Western part of Nigeria, which the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) described as a joint operation carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities.

In a post on his verified X handle, the former lawmaker said that if the strikes were indeed conducted jointly with Nigerian authorities, as claimed by AFRICOM, then the action was justifiable and necessary, given the growing threat posed by terrorists in the region.

“If actually the military strikes against terrorist targets in the North-West were a joint operation with the Nigerian authorities, then it is a conscionable action,” Sani said. “Terrorists have become cancerous cells in our part of the country. They live by the sword.”

He, however, cautioned against over-reliance on foreign powers in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, noting that lasting peace and security must be driven internally.

Sani also rejected narratives suggesting that terrorist violence in Nigeria targets only one religious group, describing such claims as false and misleading.

“The narrative that the evil terrorists only target one faith remains absolutely false and misleading,” he stated.

Emphasising national responsibility, the former senator added that while the United States and other foreign partners may carry out supportive or even unilateral strikes, Nigeria must not abdicate its primary duty of self-defence.

“The ultimate security and peace in our country lies with ourselves and not with the US or any foreign power. They can complementarily or unilaterally strike, but they can’t eternally fight our battles,” Sani said.