Bloody Yuletide: Five killed, many missing as suspected armed herders attack Benue community

…Search for more bodies ongoing – local sources

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead following a fresh attack by suspected armed herders on Ortese community along the Igyungu Aze–Yogbo road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, also left several residents injured, while many others were reportedly abducted and taken to unknown destinations by the assailants.

Local sources disclosed that the death toll may rise, as a number of residents are still missing and youths in the area are conducting search operations in surrounding bushes.

Those whose bodies have so far been recovered were identified as Solo Uchi from Tse Hagher, who was reportedly killed on his farm; Alhaji Iorlaha from Orogbo; and Tersoo Uker from Tse Uker — all communities within Guma LGA.

A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as horrifying. “What we have seen so far is frightening. They attacked us on Tuesday, just two days after a similar attack on Daudu where two persons were killed. So far, five bodies have been recovered, but we believe more may still be found because several people are unaccounted for,” the source said.

Tersoo Uker was said to be an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) who had gone to Tse Avule, behind the IDP camp at Igyungu Aze, to gather grass for roofing a makeshift hut outside the camp due to congestion.

Residents alleged that the attackers barricaded the Ortese–Yogbo road, ambushing victims both on the highway and in nearby bushes as people attempted to flee.

“They blocked the road completely and started shooting. Some people were killed on the spot, while others ran into the bushes where they were pursued,” a youth leader in the area alleged.

Several residents were reportedly captured alive and forcefully taken away, heightening fears over their safety and whereabouts.

The attack has thrown the Ortese community into panic, with many residents fleeing their homes in search of safety amid worsening insecurity. The discovery of additional bodies in nearby bushes has further deepened fear and anxiety among the people.

“Our people are no longer safe here. Families are running away because we do not know when the attackers will return,” another resident lamented.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.