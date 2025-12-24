Bishop Nwokolo urges Christians to care, give and forgive this Christmas

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Bishop of the Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, has urged Christians to use the Christmas season as an opportunity to express the joy of the Lord through acts of love, generosity, and reconciliation.

Delivering his Christmas message at the All Saints Cathedral Bishop’s Court in Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Nwokolo emphasized that Christmas is a time to make others feel the presence of Christ by hearing His words and showing care, particularly to those who may find it difficult to celebrate.

“Christmas is a time you, as an individual, should make somebody happy by giving,” he said. “God first gave us His Son, and as beneficiaries of His message, we are expected to make somebody happy this Christmas. Care for somebody, give gifts, settle disputes, and bring forgiveness where there is none so that this joy, which is for everyone, will truly be felt by all.”

The Bishop explained that the essence of Christmas lies in celebrating the birth of Christ, who came to deliver humanity from sin and to guide people toward renewal, reformation, and transformation for an effective life in society.

“Each year we celebrate Christmas, we remember the message of the angels to the shepherds as told in the Gospel of Luke,” he said. “They were told not to fear, because God was bringing good news. Fear exists everywhere, caused by circumstances, individuals, or accidents, but God, through the coming of Jesus, dispels fear. That is the good news: Jesus is born to remove the threat of fear from our lives.”

Rt. Rev. Nwokolo added, “Jesus, our Savior, is born this day, Christ the Lord. When I hear one of the Christmas carols that say ‘Joy to the world, a Savior is come,’ that joy is Christmas. Christmas is meant to be a time of expressing the joy of the Lord through love, generosity, and reconciliation.”