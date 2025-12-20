Benue teacher killed in clash with Civil Guard Commander

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A secondary school teacher, Simon Iorkase, has been shot dead in Abaji-Kpav, Tordonga, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following a confrontation involving the Ward Commander of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG).

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred while the Commander was at his duty post. He was reportedly exchanging pleasantries with a young woman when two men, suspected to be heavily intoxicated, approached.

“One of the men began harassing the girl, insisting that he was her teacher and questioning why she failed to greet him. As the situation became embarrassing, the Commander tried to explain that they were in the middle of a discussion,” the witness recounted.

The teacher allegedly took offence at the intervention, leading to a heated argument. Matters escalated when the two men attempted to seize the Commander’s service rifle.

“They went straight for the rifle, probably trying to snatch it. People immediately started running away for fear of an accidental discharge. The men were clearly drunk because no one in his right senses would try to grab a loaded gun from a security personnel,” the eyewitness added.

During the struggle, the rifle discharged, hitting Mr. Iorkase at close range. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly.

The source further claimed that as residents fled, the second man pulled out a locally made pistol and shot the Commander in the right hand before escaping.

Police were promptly informed, and officers arrived to arrest the BSCPG Commander for interrogation while evacuating the teacher’s body.

As of press time, the Commander was said to be in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Confirming the incident, the State Commander of the BSCPG, Capt. Ayuma Ajobi (retd.), said the matter had been handed over to the police for thorough investigation.

“The incident occurred, and the police are currently investigating to establish the full facts,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive full details of the case.