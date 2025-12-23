Benue earmarks over 40% of capital budget for rural development

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has earmarked more than N146.6billion from its proposed N342.4billion capital budget for the development of rural and feeder roads, bridges, rural electrification, water supply and environmental protection in the 2026 fiscal year.

The 2026 fiscal estimate of N605.5bn, titled “Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth” was presented to the State Assembly on Monday by Governor Hyacinth Alia for consideration and approval.

A breakdown of the sectoral allocations shows that 30.23 percent of the capital budget, amounting to about N44.3billion, has been set aside for the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads, feeder roads and bridges. In addition, 12.61 percent, representing about N18.48 billion, has been allocated to rural electrification, water supply and environmental protection.

Governor Alia said the administration was determined to place rural development at the centre of its economic agenda.

“Rural development will receive adequate government attention in 2026. Transforming our rural economy is not an option; it is a necessity,” the governor said.

He explained that the budget prioritizes targeted investments in infrastructure that would unlock rural productivity and improve the quality of life of residents.

“This budget prioritizes investments in roads and infrastructure that will connect farming communities to major markets, processing clusters to distribution hubs, and rural areas to health and educational facilities,” Alia noted.

According to him, the planned phased rehabilitation and construction of feeder roads would help reduce post-harvest losses, lower transportation costs, and stimulate local commerce across the state.

“We have allocated 30.23 percent of the capital budget to rural roads, feeder roads and bridges. Our goal is simple, to connect farmers to markets, children to schools and communities to essential services,” he added.

On rural electrification and water supply, the governor said the budget provides for the expansion of solar and mini-grid electricity to rural settlements to ensure reliable power for households and small businesses.

“New water systems and boreholes will be provided to communities that have long relied on unsafe water sources, especially those affected by displacement or infrastructure decay,” he said.

Alia also highlighted the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, noting that increased funding had been allocated to address climate-related challenges.

“Given the rising threats of flooding and environmental degradation, this budget expands watershed protection programmes, tree-planting initiatives and climate-smart agriculture investments. These measures will strengthen climate resilience and environmental protection,” the governor stated.

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