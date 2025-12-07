Benin president says situation ‘under control’ after coup bid

Benin’s President Patrice Talon went on state television on Sunday to reassure viewers following an attempted military coup earlier in the day.
“I would like to assure you that the situation is completely under control and therefore invite you to calmly go about your activities starting this very evening,” said Talon on state broadcaster Benin TV.
“Security and public order will be maintained throughout the national territory,” he added.
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