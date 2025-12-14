A Transformative Call to the Next Generation of Nursing Leaders

By Destiny Esi

In an era where the demands on healthcare professionals are rapidly expanding beyond clinical skill alone, Sarah Oluwasola, perioperative nurse specialist, leadership advocate, and founder of LinkedIn Nurses, delivered a groundbreaking keynote titled “Becoming a Nurse of Influence: Branding, Visibility, and Opportunities.”

The event took place at the Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, Idi Araba, University of Lagos, drawing a diverse audience of nurses, nursing students, and young healthcare leaders.



Sarah Oluwasola challenged attendees to embrace the power of personal reinvention, defining branding not as aesthetics but as “the rebirth of mindset, behaviour, and action.” She emphasized that this internal transformation becomes the gateway to enhanced career progression, stronger networks, and global visibility.



Central to her message was The Reinvention Cycle, a model that guides nurses through: Personal Development: Reading impactful books, staying informed on national and global issues, asking purposeful questions, embracing challenges, attending learning events, and volunteering as pathways to clarity and purpose.

Personal Identity: Understanding belief systems, defining values – such as integrity, excellence, accountability, professionalism, advocacy, spirituality, and modesty—and practicing visioning exercises that shape self-awareness.

Professional Identity:Representing the nursing profession with competence, leadership, and consistency in every environment.



Sarah urged nurses to begin their journey of self re-invention before seeking to innovate the wider healthcare system.



Building a Strong, Bankable Identity

She highlighted the importance of developing a distinct:

Skill Set — mastery that sets one apart.Appearance — showing up professionally and intentionally. Brand Identity — voice, niche, audience, style, and reputation

Sarah Oluwasola noted that greater opportunities flow toward nurses who are visible, valuable, and consistent.

She encouraged participants to: Create value .Show up consistently . Choose platforms wisely.Use their voices courageously in rooms that matter

“When people can hear you, they will see you,” she said, inspiring nurses to contribute boldly in clinical and professional settings.



A major highlight of the session was her deep dive into international pathways available to nurses. Academic & Scholarship Opportunities: Chevening, Commonwealth, Erasmus Mundus, Fulbright, Mastercard Foundation; global health fellowships; research grants; and leadership, public health, or innovation short courses.

Professional Development Opportunities: ICN, AORN, APSF, WHO global conferences; nursing leadership memberships; international development programmes.

Advocacy & Policy Opportunities:UN, UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO Collaborating Centres, and youth global health networks. Career Development & Networking Opportunities:

Mandela Washington Fellowship, ONE Champion, FYNI, CYFI, UNLEASH Rwanda, Aspire Leaders Program, The Afara Initiative, among others.



Participants were provided with vetted websites and credible platforms to access scholarships, fellowships, global events, and youth leadership opportunities.

Closing her session, she affirmed: “Your brand is the story you choose to tell through your values, skill, visibility, and voice. And your opportunities will always mirror the strength of that story.”



Her message left the audience empowered, inspired, and ready to position themselves as influential voices in the global healthcare ecosystem.

Esi write from Lagos