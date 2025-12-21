Bayelsa: Varsity graduate shot dead in suspected cult clash

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

A graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, has been shot dead in a suspected cult clash.

It was gathered that the clash, which resulted in his killing on Friday, was between members of the Neo Black Movement, otherwise known as Black Axe, and Vikings, DNKI.

The deceased graduate identified as Mark was reportedly shot in the stomach and attempts by friends and sympathisers to rush him to the hospital for medical care failed.

A source within the institution claimed the deceased was not the main target but the attackers made up of Black Axe hit men shot him because they could not locate their target.

He said: “These armed boys did not see their target and later saw Maro and shot him.”

He further said the deceased would have survived, but while his friends were rushing him to the hospital, their vehicle hit a speed bump causing an accident.

Few other friends described the deceased as a very calm and friendly person who avoided trouble and was always smiling.

The source added: “He focused more on making money and was not actively involved in cult activities. Other friends said they never even knew he was a cultist because he often advised them against cultism. Vikings members had advised him to leave the area, but he stayed because of his girlfriend.”

Contacted by Sunday Vanguard, Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident and said the police are conducting a discreet and thorough investigation into the incident.