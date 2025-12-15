Bayelsa Gov, elders, Tompolo, INEC pay condolence visit over late Deputy Gov’s passing

Gov. Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the family of his late deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Monday received numerous condolence visits at the Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, confirmed that among the visitors were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe; the Bayelsa Elders Council, headed by the immediate past deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); and High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), accompanied by House of Representatives member Julius Pondi, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Dr. Dennis Otuaro, and businessman Mr. Matthew Tonlagha.

Speaking on behalf of INEC, Administrative Secretary Mrs. Eme Akpa described the late Ewhrudjakpo as a man of outstanding dedication to duty and service to Bayelsa State. “We came here with a heavy heart to condole with you and the state over the passing of your deputy. We pray God to grant you all the strength and fortitude to bear the loss,” she said.

Rear Admiral John-Jonah (rtd), Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, said it was almost impossible to speak of Ewhrudjakpo without emotion. He described the late deputy governor as the engine room of government who never powered down, always seeking results, and easing the burdens of governance through his commitment and diligence.

Representing the Ekpemupolo delegation, Hon. Julius Pondi stated that the entire Ijaw nation had been plunged into mourning following Ewhrudjakpo’s demise. Ekpemupolo described him as a dependable ally of Governor Diri and a selfless public servant, urging the governor, the family, and the people of the state to take comfort in his exemplary life of service.

Governor Diri, responding to the visitors, said it remained strange and difficult to believe that his deputy was gone, noting that this was the first time a serving deputy governor of Bayelsa had passed away. He commended Ewhrudjakpo’s dependability, emphasizing that many achievements of his administration were due to their harmonious working relationship.

The governor also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who personally called to extend their sympathies.

The condolence visits underscored the wide respect and admiration for the late Ewhrudjakpo and highlighted the deep sense of loss felt across the state and beyond.