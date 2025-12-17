Bauchi PDP crisis deepens as caretaker committee takes over party structure

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The internal crisis within the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Wednesday as a newly appointed Caretaker Committee formally announced its takeover of the party’s structure in the state, intensifying an ongoing struggle between rival leadership blocs within the party.

The move has sharpened divisions between the caretaker committee, backed by a national caretaker leadership aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the existing PDP leadership in Bauchi State, which is aligned with Governor Bala Mohammed and loyal to the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee.

The caretaker committee said its intervention was aimed at stabilising the party, restoring internal order and ensuring compliance with constitutional provisions and subsisting legal processes, amid competing claims to leadership within the state chapter.

The position of the committee was made public at a press conference held in Abuja, where members of the caretaker body briefed journalists on the scope of their mandate and the principles guiding their actions.

Speaking at the briefing, the Chairman of the Bauchi PDP Caretaker Committee, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, announced the committee’s formal acceptance of its appointment and said it was ready to immediately engage party stakeholders across the state.

He explained that the committee’s approach would prioritise peace, inclusiveness and constitutionalism, while discouraging actions capable of further escalating tensions within the party.

“The Committee formally accepts this appointment and affirms its unwavering commitment to diligently discharge the responsibilities entrusted to it, in accordance with the Constitution of the Party and the directives of the National Leadership,” they said.

The committee further stressed that it would pursue its mandate through lawful and peaceful means, placing emphasis on dialogue, internal mechanisms and respect for due process.

“As law-abiding citizens, we will not resort to violence. We believe in intellectual engagement, democracy and respect for the rule of law,” Mohammed said.

Addressing the issue of parallel claims to party authority, the committee urged individuals and groups involved in the dispute to exercise restraint and adhere strictly to constitutional procedures and valid court processes.

It also expressed reservations about activities arising from the national convention held in Ibadan, noting that questions surrounding compliance with existing legal and regulatory requirements remain before the courts.

“Legitimacy can only be derived from strict compliance with extant laws, adherence to the Constitution of the party and obedience to valid court orders,” Mohammed said.

The caretaker body urged party members and the general public to rely on official communication channels and lawful processes in assessing developments within the PDP, rather than speculation or unverified claims circulating in the public space.

It further clarified that issues concerning the role or position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing dispute were being addressed through appropriate legal procedures.

Providing additional legal context, the committee said recent court decisions had helped clarify aspects of the issues under contention, adding that all parties were expected to respect judicial outcomes as they evolve.

As part of its administrative steps, the committee announced plans to engage with occupants of PDP offices across Bauchi State to ensure the orderly management of party facilities, in line with established guidelines and internal processes.

“The Committee reiterates its firm commitment to restoring unity, discipline and order within the party and calls on all loyal members to cooperate fully in the collective interest of the party and the people of Bauchi State,” Mohammed said.