Bauchi governor denies defection rumour, says no plan to leave PDP but …

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has denied a defection move to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) after rumours spread that he was considering changing camp.

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in Bauchi State, in a statement recently, had claimed that the governor was making moves to join the party to avoid the strife in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a swift reaction, Governor Mohammed, through his Special Adviser on Media, Muhktar Gidado, noted in a statement on Wednesday that the defection rumour of the Bauchi State governor was ‘baseless’.

“Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement credited to the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in Bauchi State, alleging that Governor Bala Mohammed is not welcome to join the party.

“On the contrary, it is common knowledge that Governor Mohammed has been at the forefront of rescuing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the contrived crises engineered by anti-democratic forces bent on turning Nigeria into a one-party dictatorship.

“If indeed (the statement was) sanctioned by its leadership, the PRP has revealed its true colours. The good people of Bauchi State are reminded that all that glitters is not gold.

“Let it be said clearly that despite the treachery faced by the PDP and the constraints of time, nothing, absolutely nothing, will distract Governor Bala Mohammed from his unwavering commitment to the development of Bauchi State,” he said.

However, the governor also stated that he has the right to defect to another party if it becomes necessary to realign politically.

“Finally, it must be placed on record that, in line with his inalienable right to freely associate in pursuit of a stable and prosperous polity, Governor Mohammed, like any citizen, reserves the right to determine his future political alignments.

“Should that time ever arise, such a decision will not be dictated by the dubious machinations of political turncoats who thrive on falsehood and malice,” he added.