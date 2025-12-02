Barca’s Bonmati out for five months after surgery on leg fracture

Spain’s midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati reacts during UEFA Women’s Nations League first leg final football match between Germany and Spain in Kaiserslautern, western Germany on November 28, 2025. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Barcelona women’s star midfielder Aitana Bonmati will miss five months after undergoing surgery on a leg fracture, her club said Tuesday.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to miss most of the rest of the season because of the injury she suffered on Sunday while training with the Spanish national team.

“The expected recovery time will be around five months,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Spain face Germany later Tuesday in the women’s Nations League final second leg, where they aim to defend the trophy they won in 2024.

Bonmati will leave a big gap to fill for club and country in the months ahead.

Spanish champions Barca lead the league by six points from Real Sociedad, while they are joint top of the Champions League league phase table with French giants Lyon.

If Bonmati recovers on schedule she could return for a potential Champions League final in Oslo on May 23, 2026.

Barcelona have reached the last five Champions League finals, winning three but losing against Arsenal in the most recent.

AFP