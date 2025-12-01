Bandits demand N150m ransom to release Kwara monarch

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By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The bandits who abducted the Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Kamilu Salami, from his farm on Saturday morning, have demanded N150 million from the community for his release.

Vanguard reliably gathered yesterday that the bandits contacted the community in the early hours of the day to state their demand. A source said the abductors asked the monarch to speak with his community to confirm he was in their custody.

The monarch, in his pleas, reportedly urged the community to negotiate with the bandits to ensure his quick release. He was said to have narrated how the abductors transported him on a motorcycle through dense forest for over five hours before arriving at their camp, from where they made contact with the community.

As of press time, negotiations had not commenced, as the initial call was only to communicate the ransom amount and confirm the monarch’s captivity.

The monarch also informed his community that an unspecified number of residents from a neighbouring community were abducted while he was being taken away.

Recall that the traditional ruler was kidnapped around 9:30 a.m. by armed bandits who stormed his farm with AK-47 rifles.