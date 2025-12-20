Bandits, criminals won’t find it easy in 2026 – Guards Brigade Commander

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Adebisi Onasanya, has warned that bandits and criminal elements operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs will face sustained and intensified military pressure in 2026.

Onasanya declared that they will not find the area conducive for criminal activities.

He gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the summit of Aso Rock, during the Guards Brigade’s annual ascent of Aso Rock, an exercise marking the conclusion of the formation’s training year.

Onasanya said the ascent, which is a yearly tradition of the Guards Brigade, was designed to test physical fitness, endurance and cohesion among troops, while also serving as a platform to review operational activities and prepare for the coming year.

According to him, the year 2025 was particularly demanding for the Brigade due to increased operational engagements beyond its traditional role of protecting the President.

“In addition to our core responsibility of protecting the President, this year has been very challenging because of the increase in security demands within our area of responsibility.

“However, it has also been very rewarding because we were able to ensure that the Guards Brigade area of responsibility remained safe.

“Residents of Abuja and its environs can attest to this,” he said.

The Guards Brigade Commander attributed the successes recorded to sustained operations and effective collaboration with other security agencies operating in the FCT and neighbouring states.

He said the Brigade worked closely with the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services, as well as received support from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force.

On key achievements recorded in the year under review, Onasanya disclosed that the Brigade conducted several clearance operations against bandits and criminal elements operating in parts of the FCT and adjoining areas.

“At the beginning of the year, we had bandits lurking around areas such as Bwari, Abaji and Gwagwalada within the FCT, as well as Toto and parts of Niger State.

“We carried out a series of clearance operations in these areas and successfully made a number of arrests. We recovered weapons and neutralised several criminal elements,” he said.

He added that criminal attempts to destabilise the FCT were promptly contained.

“Those who attempted to foment trouble within the FCT were also apprehended and kept where they belong,” the commander said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Guards Brigade Commander assured that the formation would continue to put in its best in support of national security, warning criminals against using the Brigade’s area of responsibility as a safe haven.

“The Guards Brigade is a highly motivated formation of the Nigerian Army, and we expect nothing short of excellence from our troops.

“As we move into 2026, bandits and criminals should be assured that they will not find it easy. Any individual or group thinking of using our area of responsibility as a safe haven will be decisively dealt with,” he said.

Onasanya commended officers and soldiers of the Brigade for their dedication, discipline and professionalism throughout the year, noting that their commitment made it possible for the formation to achieve its set objectives without major setbacks.

Addressing the troops at the summit of Aso Rock, the commander praised them for their resilience during what he described as a tough and engaging year.

“It was a very challenging year, but you all gave your best. I am very proud of your commitment and professionalism.

“As we prepare for the coming year, we must remain focused and even more committed. No stone will be left unturned in ensuring the safety of our area of responsibility,” he said.

He urged the troops to maintain high standards of professionalism and vigilance as the brigade prepares for increased operational demands in 2026.

The exercise ended with a safe and orderly descent from the summit of Aso Rock, with emphasis on safety and zero casualties. (NAN)