Bandits abduct Imam, businessman in Kano

File image of bandits.

By Bashir Bello

kano — Residents of Zurin Mahuta village in Lakwaya community, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, have come under attack as bandits abducted an Imam and a businessman in the area.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Vanguard, said the bandits invaded the village Sunday night and abducted the people.

The source said the bandits abducted four persons (two men and two women) but the women escaped from the abductors, who also rustled large number of cattle.

The source said the rustled cattle were later intercepted and recovered by security personnel at Dan Tsare.

According to the source, “Since about 8p.m., we were alerted about the infiltration of the abductors into the village and we also alerted the security.

“The bandits abducted four persons, including two women. The women escaped from the abductors because they also rustled a large number of cattle. So, currently we have two persons, an Imam of a Juma’at mosque in the village and a businessman with the kidnappers.

“We were communicating with the businessman before he was kidnapped. When I called severally and he didn’t pick, I sensed danger. Later, we were made to understand that the rustled cattle have been intercepted in a village, Dan Tsare.”

Contacted to confirm the incident, spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, promised to get back to this reporter.