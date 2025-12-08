Bandits abduct elderly man, injure son in Kano border community

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By Bashir Bello

KANO — Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Kururawa community in Lakwaya district, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, abducting an elderly man, Alhaji Yakubu Na Tsohuwa, and injuring his son, Badamasi, who sustained a gunshot wound.

A source from the area, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said the bandits, armed and riding two motorcycles, infiltrated the community from neighbouring Katsina State.

The source explained that the attackers overpowered the household, abducted Yakubu, and shot his eldest son, Badamasi, on the leg when he tried to resist the abduction. Badamasi has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Lakwaya community shares a border with Malumfashi and Musawa Local Government Areas in Katsina State. The bandits launched the attack on Kururawa, which is about 1km from Lakwaya. This is the first such attack in the area in a long time,” the source said.

The source also appealed to the Kano State Government to establish a security camp in the area to prevent future attacks, noting that the incident has thrown the once-peaceful community into fear and uncertainty.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command had not issued an official statement. Efforts to reach the spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, were unsuccessful.