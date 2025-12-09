Bandits abduct elderly man, injure son in Kano border community 

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By Bashir Bello

KANO— Suspected bandits have launched a deadly attack on a Kano border community, Kururawa community in Lakwaya district, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, abducting an elderly man, Yakubu Tsohuwa and inflicted gunshot would on his his son, Badamasit

A source from the area who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said the bandits who rode on two motorcycles and heavily armed infiltrated the area from neighbouring Katsina State.

The source said the bandits whisked away the victim, Yakubu (a farmer) after overpowering the household and shooting his eldest son, Badamasi on the leg, who had attempted to stop the armed men from taking his father away.

According to him, “Lakwaya community shares border with Malumfashi and Musawa Local Government Areas, all in Katsina State. The bandits launched attack on the village, Kururawa which has a distance of about 1km ahead before you get to Lakwaya.

“The bandits invaded a private residence in Kururawa community of Lakwaya district, Gwarzo LGA, Kano State on Sunday night. During the attack, they abducted an elderly man, Alhaji Tsohuwa (a farmer), and injured his eldest son, Badamasi, when he tried to stop them. He has been taken to the hospital for medication.

“Our appealed is for the Kano State government to establish a security camp in the area to avert future reoccurrence of these attacks,” the source said.

However, the incident, described as the first of its kind in the area after a long time, has thrown the once-peaceful community into fear and uncertainty.

At press time, the Kano State Police Command was yet to issue any official statement on the incident and when contacted, the s