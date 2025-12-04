Banditry: NIS honours slain officers, vows tougher border security in Kebbi

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has vowed tougher border security control following the killing of its three officers by suspected bandits in Kebbi.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mrs Kemi Nandap, made this known during a condolence visit to the state government in Birnin Kebbi.

She said the service was deeply pained by the tragic loss but remained unwavering in its commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders.

“It is with a deep sense of respect and sober reflection that we gather here today.

“I wish this visit were under different circumstances, but we are here because of the tragic attack that claimed the lives of our very dedicated and committed officers.

“The slain personnel were brothers, fathers and sons who worked daily to secure our borders and ensure peace in Kebbi, a strategic gateway to trade, culture and travel,” she said.

Nandap noted that: “While the state’s border location enhanced national economic activities, it is also exploited by criminal elements whose actions endanger communities and threaten national security.

“Today, we are here to honour the sacrifice of our fallen officers and to reassure you that we remain firm and unwavering in our commitment to protect this state and the nation,” she said.

Nandap reaffirmed that the service would not be discouraged by the incident.

“Even in mourning, we are strong, resilient, dedicated and professional in carrying out our duties,” she revealed.

She commended the Kebbi government for its continued cooperation, particularly in strengthening community-level engagements and fostering synergy among security agencies.

“We do not take this partnership for granted.

“We appeal for your continued support, especially in community sensitisation, because curbing irregular migration requires strong border governance and active community participation,” she said.

Responding, Gov. Nasir Idris, represented by his Deputy, Abubakar Umar-Tafida, condoled with the NIS over the loss of its officers, describing them as gallant personnel who died in active service.

“They came to discharge their constitutional duties when criminal elements attacked them, leaving behind their loved ones. We deeply commiserate with you,” he said.

Idris said the incident had triggered new security considerations, including the need for joint checkpoints to strengthen operational capabilities and response capacity.

“This development calls for a rethink of the number and structure of checkpoints we have.

“Joint checkpoints will provide more strength to counter criminal activities. This is one measure we want security agencies to consider,” he added.

The governor assured the NIS of the government’s sustained support to all security agencies in the state and highlighted ongoing community engagement efforts with clerics of all faiths to enhance peace and security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Nov. 28, three officers of the NIS were killed following a terrorist attack on their camp in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Vanguard News