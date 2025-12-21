Banditry, kidnapping strategies to destabilise Nigeria, Tinubu govt — Prophet Sam Ojo

By Idowu Bankole

Founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Sam Ojo, has warned that the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping across the country are part of a grand “satanic strategy” designed to destabilise Nigeria and frustrate the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a weekend revival meeting attended by over thousands of worshippers, the prophet said the pattern, frequency, and targets of recent attacks — including schoolchildren, worship centres, and rural communities — reveal “a deliberate, spiritually orchestrated attempt to push the nation into chaos.”

“These attacks are not ordinary — they’re engineered to break Nigeria’s spirit” He declared that Nigeria is facing a dual battle: a physical war involving criminal gangs, and a spiritual war driven by forces intent on discrediting the government and destabilising the nation.

“Banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria today are not just crimes — they are strategic tools of destabilisation,” he said. “Forces are working to undermine the Tinubu administration and turn citizens against their own country.” According to him, the escalating violence is intended to weaken public confidence, disrupt governance, and provoke ethnic tension.

“These attacks are deliberately targeted at our unity. The aim is simple: make the people hopeless and make the government appear helpless. But Nigeria will not fall,” he added. The cleric, who on many occasions prayed for the peace of the nation and urged support for the government, advised Nigerians to continue praying for divine intervention to forestall the evill plans against the nation.

Calls for Prayer and Unity Proffering solution to the menace, he urged the security agencies to intensify intelligenceled operations and avoid treating the violence as random crimes just as he asked the government to act decisively “The federal government must combine intelligence work with spiritual alertness,” he said. “This is bigger than police and military operations — it requires national unity, national repentance and national prayer.”

He also called on Nigerians not to succumb to fear or division, insisting that the country will overcome its present trials. “Nigeria will not disintegrate. These forces will fail. But we must stay united and stay prayerful,” he added.

Reactions Trail Prophet Ojo’s Declaration Prophet Ojo’s remarks have sparked conversations among followers and security analysts. A Lagos-based security commentator, Abdulhamid Isyaku, said Ojo’s position reflects a growing belief among Nigerians that the insecurity plaguing the nation has deeper political and ideological motives.

“Many Nigerians feel there is a coordinated agenda behind these attacks,” Isyaku noted. “Whether spiritual or political, the motives appear designed to weaken state authority.” Social media reactions also show many Nigerians agreeing that the timing and intensity of