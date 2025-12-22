Ban on wood export’ll boost local furniture manufacturing — MAN

File Photo: Felling of trees

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the federal government’s decision to impose an immediate nationwide ban on the export of wood and allied products as a timely and strategic boost for Nigeria’s furniture manufacturing sector.

Chairperson of the Wood & Wood Products/Furniture Sectoral Group of MAN, Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole, said the move signals the government’s strong commitment to sustainable industrial growth, local value addition, and environmental protection.

In a statement, Oyewole said the ban would significantly benefit local manufacturers by retaining critical raw materials within the country, thereby improving access to wood for processors and furniture makers while helping to stabilise costs and reduce price volatility driven by export pressure.

According to her, the policy reflects strong political will and a clear understanding of the link between environmental protection, industrial development, and national economic growth.

Oyewole noted that beyond improving raw material availability, the export ban would promote local value addition, support job creation, boost the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and stimulate expansion across the wood and furniture value chain. She added that the policy would enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian-made furniture in the domestic market and strengthen the export potential of finished products.

She also highlighted the environmental benefits of the decision, stressing that it would help curb illegal logging and deforestation while encouraging sustainable forestry practices. “This Executive Order is a strong statement that Nigeria is serious about industrialisation, environmental sustainability, and long-term economic resilience,” she said.

Oyewole reaffirmed the readiness of manufacturers to collaborate with the Federal Government and relevant agencies to ensure effective implementation, compliance, and responsible management of forest resources.