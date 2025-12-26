Bail Withdrawal: ‘What goes around comes around,’ Kanu’s lawyer tells Malami

By Steve Oko

Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, legal consultant to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted sharply to the revocation of bail granted to former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) withdrew Malami’s bail, alleging violations of his bail conditions. However, Malami’s Media Aide, Mohammed Bello Doka, dismissed these claims, stating that the revocation resulted solely from the former AGF’s attendance at a political event in Kebbi State and not from any breach of bail terms. Doka described reports suggesting otherwise as “misleading and contrary to the facts.”

In response, Ejimakor took to X, telling Malami to “carry his cross” and experience the impunity and disregard for the rule of law that, according to him, characterized Malami’s tenure in office.

Accusing Malami of masterminding Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya in violation of international law, Ejimakor wrote: “Malami’s continued detention amidst his back & forth ‘bail issues’ with EFCC exemplifies how Malami falsely accused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of ‘jumping bail,’ got his bail revoked & okayed the extraordinary rendition that convulsed Nigeria. Truly, what goes around, comes around.”

The statement underscores the ongoing legal and political tensions surrounding high-profile figures in Nigeria, highlighting lingering grievances over past government actions.