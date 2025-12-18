Bafarawa Political Movement defects from PDP to APC in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Supporters of former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, operating under the Bafarawa Akida Movement, have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

The defection was concluded on Wednesday following a consultative meeting of elders and leaders of the movement drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of the movement, Prof. Hamza Maishanu, said the decision to join the APC was reached collectively and unanimously by members.

Maishanu said the movement had previously operated within the PDP but withdrew due to unresolved internal challenges that affected cohesion within the party. He added that despite leaving the PDP, members retained their political structures at ward, local government and state levels.

According to him, the group later adopted the name “Bafarawa Akida,” a Hausa expression referring to followers of the political ideology associated with Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa. He explained that the name reflects unity, loyalty and commitment to the principles identified with the former governor’s leadership.

Maishanu said the movement’s guiding values include justice, honesty, transparency and people-centred governance, which he noted were evident during Bafarawa’s tenure as governor.

He added that recent political developments in Sokoto State prompted concerns among members about the movement’s future political direction, leading to the convening of a broad-based meeting of elders for consultations.

According to Maishanu, elders from all 23 local government areas agreed to support the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, citing its performance and its relationship with Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa as an elder statesman.

He said the decision to support the state government culminated in the movement’s formal alignment with the APC, adding that members would work with the party and the government to support development initiatives across Sokoto State.