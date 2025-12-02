Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the Federal Government to appoint a more experienced figure to head the Ministry of Defence following the resignation of Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru.

Badaru tendered his resignation on Monday citing health reasons.

Reacting to the development, Sani in a post on X, said the leadership of the ministry must reflect the urgency of Nigeria’s worsening security situation, noting that the country’s historical contributions to global peacekeeping demand stronger internal defence capacity.

Whether the Defence minister resigned or was removed,the Defence Ministry needs an experienced hand to lead in view of the exigencies of today.Nigeria historically fought in the first and second World Wars,contributed forces for the restoration of peace in DRC… — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 2, 2025

“Whether the Defence minister resigned or was removed, the Defence Ministry needs an experienced hand to lead in view of the exigencies of today,” he wrote.

The former lawmaker recalled Nigeria’s long-standing military engagements across the world and expressed concern that the country was struggling to contain domestic security threats.

“Nigeria historically fought in the First and Second World Wars, contributed forces for the restoration of peace in DRC Congo, Tanzania, Lebanon, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Sudan etc. The nation should be able to defend itself against these criminal bandits and terrorists,” he added.

The defence minister’s resignation came shortly after President Bola Tinubu met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vanguard News