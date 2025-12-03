Badaru dismisses report linking his resignation to US military action

Former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has debunked a viral publication claiming he resigned from office over alleged United States military operations in Nigeria, describing the report as a deliberate falsehood.

Badaru, who stepped down on December 1 citing health concerns in a letter to President Bola Tinubu, said on Wednesday that his attention had been drawn to an online post alleging he quit because he “cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest”.

He condemned the claim, insisting it was fabricated to malign him and create friction between him and the president.

“My attention has been drawn to a malicious, false and baseless publication circulating online. I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that this publication is entirely false, deliberately mischievous, and did not originate from me or from any authorised representative acting on my behalf,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the purveyors of the post intended “to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, sow discord between me and the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and create needless distractions from the important work of governance.”

Badaru maintained that the reasons for his resignation had been clearly communicated to Tinubu and made public, stressing that any suggestion of alternative motives was “a complete falsehood engineered by mischief-makers”.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the president and commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly ahead of the 2027 polls.

“I wish to reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Nigeria that I remain firmly committed to the peace, security and stability of our nation,” he said.

“My loyalty to the President and unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda remain intact.”

Following his resignation, Tinubu appointed former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), as the new Minister of Defence.

The Senate confirmed Musa’s appointment on Wednesday.

Vanguard News