Atiku, NBA sound alarm over alleged ‘treason’ in tax reform law, call for immediate suspension

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Abuja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have raised serious concerns over alleged unconstitutional alterations to Nigeria’s recently enacted Tax Reform Acts, describing the developments as a brazen assault on the country’s democratic and legislative processes.

In a press statement, Atiku called the illegal modifications “an act of treason against the Nigerian people,” accusing the executive branch of undermining legislative supremacy and stripping citizens of fundamental due process protections.

He highlighted provisions granting tax authorities coercive powers, including arrest powers, property seizure without court orders, and enforcement sales conducted without judicial oversight.

“These provisions transform tax collectors into quasi-law enforcement agencies, stripping Nigerians of due process protections that the National Assembly deliberately included,” Atiku said. He also criticized the introduction of mandatory 20% security deposits for tax appeals, compound interest on tax debts, forced USD computation for petroleum operations, and other measures that he said increase financial burdens on citizens while removing key accountability mechanisms.

Atiku urged the Federal Government to immediately suspend the implementation of the tax law effective January 1, 2026, pending a thorough investigation. He also called on the National Assembly to rectify the illegal alterations, the judiciary to strike down unconstitutional provisions, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate those responsible.

The NBA, led by its President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, echoed Atiku’s concerns, stressing that the controversies surrounding the Tax Reform Acts undermine public confidence in the legislative process and create legal and policy uncertainty that threatens economic stability. The NBA described the situation as a “grave concern” for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and demanded an open, transparent investigation to restore credibility to the lawmaking process.

“The integrity, transparency, and credibility of Nigeria’s legislative process are at stake,” Osigwe said. “Until these issues are fully examined and resolved, all plans for implementation of the Tax Reform Acts should be suspended. Anything short of transparent legislative action undermines public trust and weakens lawful governance.”

Both Atiku and the NBA warned that failure to act decisively risks entrenching arbitrary rule, weakening democratic safeguards, and imposing undue hardship on Nigerians. They called on all stakeholders to prioritize constitutional compliance, accountability, and policies that enable citizens and businesses to thrive.