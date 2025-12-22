Assault on Councillor: TIB urges NHRC to probe alleged political violence in Gombe

By Luminous Jannamike

Civil society organisation, the Take It Back Movement (TIB), has called on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene over what it described as a rise in political violence and alleged human rights violations in Gombe State, following an incident involving a serving councillor.

The call follows the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing the assault of the councillor. TIB said the incident raises concerns about intimidation and attacks linked to political dissent in the state.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, the organisation urged the NHRC to institute an independent, transparent, and public investigation into the matter, stressing the need to ensure that victims are able to submit complaints without fear of intimidation.

“TIB is concerned about reports of attacks on individuals who express dissenting views. Our findings suggest that the incident captured in the recent viral video is one of several cases where individuals have allegedly been attacked or harassed for expressing opposition,” Sanyaolu said.

The group argued that such incidents, if confirmed, would constitute violations of constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of expression and association. It added that some complaints and petitions in the past were reportedly not acted upon, leaving victims without redress.

TIB also referenced the experience of its Gombe State Coordinator, Thomas Umar, who it said was detained for over a month following repeated disagreements with a lawmaker in the state.

“We recall the case of our Gombe State Coordinator, Thomas Umar, who was detained for over a month after expressing dissent against a lawmaker,” the statement noted.

According to the organisation, failure to address such allegations could harm the state’s public image and undermine confidence in the protection of human rights.

TIB further called for investigations into alleged cases of political repression involving individuals described as influential in the state, insisting that accountability should apply to all.

“We are calling for a thorough investigation into reported cases of human rights violations involving prominent individuals in Gombe State. Allegations of political repression should be examined openly and without bias,” the statement said.

The group added that allegations linking the recent assault to an individual associated with political influence make it important for the Gombe State Government to demonstrate its commitment to the rule of law.

Reaffirming citizens’ rights, TIB urged the NHRC to act promptly to protect victims and uphold democratic principles.

“The people of Gombe State are entitled to freely express their views. Any action that undermines fundamental human rights threatens the rule of law and due process,” the organisation stated.