ASF Lagos 2025 signals growing momentum for Africa’s startup ecosystem body 

Africa’s startup ecosystem took center stage in Lagos as the Africa Startup Festival (ASF) Lagos 2025 brought together innovators, investors, and business leaders in one of the year’s most anticipated tech gatherings.

Held at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, the festival attracted a diverse mix of founders, venture capitalists, development finance institutions, and ecosystem enablers focused on driving Africa’s next phase of economic growth.

Key discussions examined the evolving nature of venture capital on the continent, the role of patient and blended finance, and the realities founders face while building in volatile markets. Sessions such as “Beyond the Hype: Building the Evidence for African Venture” and “The Dangerous Capital” sparked candid conversations around accountability, impact, and long-term value creation.

A major highlight was the Antler Super Day, where startups pitched live to investors, reinforcing the festival’s emphasis on execution and capital access rather than theory. The Mentor Hours sessions also stood out, offering founders and operators direct access to experienced leaders for practical guidance.

Beyond content, ASF Lagos featured a vibrant exhibition showcasing African companies across fintech, logistics, education, payments, and enterprise technology. The event wrapped up with the ASF Night Festival, creating space for informal networking and relationship-building among attendees.

With strong turnout and engagement, ASF Lagos 2025 underscored the growing appetite for platforms that connect capital, ideas, and execution within Africa’s innovation economy.