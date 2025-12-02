Art and Culture Ministry announces Nigerian foods and culture festival for Detty December

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced that the inaugural Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival will take place from December 16-17, 2025, at the Cricket Pitch of the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday. Musawa said that the festival, jointly organized with Irabor Creative Minds, aims to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and boundless creativity.

The Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing the power of art, culture, and tourism to drive economic growth, job creation, and national unity.

“Detty December is a popular cultural event originating from Lagos, and the federal government will provide all necessary support to ensure a safe, beautiful, and culturally enriching experience for the international community and lovers of culture and creativity,” Musawa said.

The Minister said that Lagos was chosen as the host city due to its reputation as a hub of cultural and creative excellence.

“This will be a bigger Detty December, and we envision a future where the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival becomes a premier cultural event, attracting visitors from around the world to experience the richness of Nigerian culture,” the Minister added.

Musawa expressed her gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the arts and culture sector. She also thanked the Ministry’s partners and sponsors, urging Nigerians to attend the festival.

The Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Irabor Creative Minds, Jude Irabor Uwagbai, assured participants of their security, stating that the organization is working with Lagos State’s Lion Building Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“We are working with Lagos State’s Lion Building Police to ensure the safety of all participants. We are inviting the world to Lagos, Nigeria to come and experience our culture,” Irabor Uwagbai concluded.