Army won’t dance with criminals – Theater Commander declares fresh onslaught on bandits

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Theatre Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Idris Warrah, has issued a stern and uncompromising commitment to intensify military pressure against bandits across the North West and the nation at large, declaring that no haven will be left for criminals to thrive.

Major General Warrah vowed that no stone would be left unturned until the threat of banditry is fully neutralised, noting that the Nigerian Army remains resolute, battle-ready and fully focused on crushing criminal strongholds.

He emphasised that discipline, regimentation, and absolute adherence to orders will drive the momentum of ongoing operations, warning troops to maintain professionalism and loyalty to secure lasting victory.

The Commander made the declaration on Wednesday in Sokoto while addressing soldiers undergoing intensive training at the 8 Division Headquarters, shortly after inspecting operational facilities at the training centre.

“We are not here to negotiate, dance or celebrate with bandits,” he stated firmly. “We are here to reinforce strength, capacity and decisive action. The mission is clear: defeat the enemy and restore peace to our people.”

Charging troops to remain mentally prepared and operationally aggressive, General Warrah urged them to brace up for continuous offensive engagements, insisting that success demands resilience and focus.

Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, Warrah reaffirmed that the Armed Forces carry the national burden of safeguarding lives, restoring security and ensuring citizens can live without fear.

“The responsibility rests on us,” he told the troops. “Your efforts have been commendable in neutralising threats, clearing hideouts, recovering lost territories and seizing weapons. But we must push harder and faster.”

The Commander assured personnel that the Army remains committed to their welfare, adding that even wounded soldiers will receive due care, support and honour. He urged the injured to deliver the gratitude of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the entire military leadership to their families for standing firm.

During his visit to 248 Recce Battalion, Illela, Warrah inspected the accommodation and adjoining facilities, reiterating the need for operational improvements while acknowledging the Battalion’s progress.

He reminded troops that their discipline, endurance and respect for military ethics remain the spine of the institution, stressing that the fight against banditry will be prosecuted with renewed vigour, precision and unrelenting force.

“The foundation of the Nigerian Army is built on discipline and resilience,” he said. “Now is the time to stand tall. Now is the time to end this menace once and for all.”

Vanguard News