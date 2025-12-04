Army will continue to boost welfare, morale, professional development of personnel – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, says the Nigerian Army will continue to prioritise the welfare, morale and professional development of its personnel in line with his command philosophy of building a more adaptable and combat-ready force.

Shaibu stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the new corporate headquarters of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), 19 years after the company was established.

He said the completion of the edifice, after operating from rented offices for six years, reflected the steady growth of NAPL and the Army’s renewed commitment to strengthening welfare-driven institutions.

“The commissioning of this befitting complex marks another milestone in the evolution of Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

“The quality and finishing we witnessed this morning speaks to the seriousness and dedication of the current leadership,” he said.

The COAS described NAPL as one of the Army’s strategic welfare establishments, adding that its work aligned with one of the five pillars of his command philosophy which is ‘Robust Administration’.

According to him, the Nigerian army is being transformed into a more professional, resilient and combat-ready force, capable of effectively executing its constitutional responsibilities in joint and multi-agency environments.

“One of the pillars of my philosophy places emphasis on welfare, morale and development of personnel. NAPL is a key stakeholder in this effort and must continue to live up to its responsibilities,” he added.

Shaibu expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Nigerian army, describing the President’s guidance as pivotal to the successes being recorded across formations and units.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NAPL, retired Brig.-Gen. Isa Doma, said the new headquarters symbolised progress and a renewed culture of professionalism within the company.

Doma said the building was conceived to enhance innovation, productivity and service delivery.

According to him, this headquarters is more than a building; it represents vision, teamwork and transformation. From a company that once struggled to pay salaries, we now stand as an organisation that meets its obligations, enjoys public trust and owns its office complex.

He commended the COAS for providing an enabling environment that had repositioned NAPL for sustainable growth.

The GMD also appreciated the NAPL Board of Directors, retired senior officers, representatives of sister services and other guests who attended the event.

The event was graced by two former Chiefs of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, among other top serving and retired army officers. (NAN)