Army welfare non-negotiable, central to operational strength – COAS

By Adeola Badru

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to prioritising the welfare, dignity and post-service security of its officers and soldiers, describing personnel wellbeing as central to operational effectiveness and long-term institutional stability.

Shaibu spoke on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he commissioned a 60-unit Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) Housing Estate, alongside a Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) shopping complex at Akobo.

He said the housing initiative represents a concrete demonstration of the Army’s resolve to match welfare pledges with tangible action, stressing that sustained investment in personnel welfare remains critical to motivation, efficiency in service and stability after retirement.

Describing the projects as a practical expression of the Army’s “Soldier First” philosophy, the COAS noted that access to decent and affordable housing is vital to troop morale, operational efficiency and a secure transition into post-service life.

According to him, the AHOOAS scheme was deliberately designed to ensure soldiers retire with dignity, supported by the opportunity to own homes in locations of their choice.

Shaibu recalled that the pilot phase of the AHOOAS project at Idu, Abuja, delivered over 400 housing units, all of which are currently occupied by soldiers and their families.

He explained that the success of the pilot phase informed the expansion of the scheme to Ibadan, Benin, Jos, Akwa Ibom and other locations nationwide, adding that plans are also underway to fast-track home-ownership opportunities for Army Warrant Officers.

The COAS commended the Oyo State Government for its sustained support to military formations in the state and appreciated traditional institutions for promoting peace and cooperation.

He also lauded the management of PHDL for its professionalism in project delivery and acknowledged Family Homes Funds Limited for partnering with the Nigerian Army in the construction of 50 housing units for widows of fallen heroes.

Calling on other state governments to support the scheme through land allocation for future phases, Shaibu emphasised that affordable housing remains a critical pillar of the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda, in line with the vision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHDL, Major General Isiah Alison, disclosed that the Ibadan project comprises 60 housing units—30 two-bedroom houses for Non-Commissioned Officers and 30 three-bedroom houses for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers.

He said five per cent of the houses were allocated free of charge to soldiers who sustained disabilities in the line of duty, while 70 per cent of the units were reserved for soldiers at highly subsidised rates.

Alison explained that houses constructed at costs of up to ₦30 million were sold to soldiers for as low as ₦7.5 million, describing the initiative as a deliberate welfare intervention rather than a commercial venture.

He added that similar housing projects are ongoing in other locations, alongside the development of service shopping complexes designed to support small businesses and stimulate local economic activities for soldiers’ families.