Army rescues 12 Boko Haram kidnap victims in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 12 kidnap victims — seven women and five children — during a clearance operation in the Mandara Mountains of Borno State, the Nigerian Army announced on Tuesday.

The victims were abducted on November 14 while travelling along the Gwoza–Limankara Road.

According to the Army, they were freed on Sunday after troops launched a coordinated assault under Operation Desert Sanity IV and Diligent Search.

In a statement posted on its X handle, the Army described the rescue as “a remarkable display of courage and compassion,” noting that the captives were recovered during a pre-dawn offensive led by the 26 Task Force Brigade with support from Hybrid Forces, hunters and vigilantes.

The operation forced the Boko Haram fighters to flee, abandoning their captives. The Army said the victims, frightened by the gunfire, scattered into the surrounding bushes but were later found by troops conducting a sweep of the area. They were recovered at about 8:45 a.m.

TROOPS STORM TERROR HIDEOUTS, RESCUE 12 KIDNAP VICTIMS IN DARING PRE-DAWN OPERATION



In a remarkable display of courage and compassion, troops of Operation HADIN KAI have brought hope back to 12 families after rescuing seven women and five children from Boko Haram captivity in… pic.twitter.com/5qEU36JKtF — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) December 2, 2025

“Amid the chaos, the terrified victims scattered into the surrounding bushes, disoriented and exhausted from days in captivity. At about 8:45 a.m., they were safely recovered by troops who had continued searching the area to ensure no one was left behind,” the army said.

Among the rescued victims are: Fadi Musa, Jummai Manga, Hamsatu Musa, Jummai Ali, Inna Amadu, Falmata Musa and Hadiza Hamman, along with five children. Many were said to be exhausted and injured after trekking long distances as their captors fled.

Troops evacuated the victims to the brigade field ambulance, where they received medical attention for blisters, injuries and the effects of beatings suffered in captivity.

After treatment, they were handed over to representatives of the Gwoza Local Government Area for reunification with their families.

The military high command commended the troops for their “bravery, speed and professionalism,” and acknowledged the role of security stakeholders and local informants whose intelligence supported the mission.

The Army said troops remain in pursuit of ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and protect civilians.

Vanguard News