Army neutralises five bandits, recovers motorcycles in Sokoto, Zamfara

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Troops of 8 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Sokoto have neutralised five armed criminals and recovered weapons and motorcycles during a coordinated operation conducted in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

A credible source from the army told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the planned operation kicked off on Wednesday.

“It struck a major blow against banditry during a sweeping offensive that targeted notorious hideouts spanning Sokoto and Zamfara states.

”The coordinated assaults targeted known bandit enclaves in Gangara, Makawana, Satiru, Baici, and Kurkusu villages within Isa Local Government.

area of Sokoto State.

“The swift advance disrupted the criminal networks, forcing many to flee as the military asserted control over the troubled terrain,” the source said.

According to the source, the operation also intensified in Batamna village of Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state, where soldiers encountered heavy resistance.

“In a fierce exchange of fire, the troops neutralised 5 bandits and recovered weapons, motorcycles and Baofeng radios used by the bandits to carry out nefarious activities,” the source added.

NAN recalled that troops of the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army had in December neutralised notorious bandits’ kingpins, Kachalla Kallamu and Kachalla Na’Allah, in the Sabon Birnin and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State.

NAN reports that the Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman, and other citizens had commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives for the significant success recorded against banditry in the state. (NAN)