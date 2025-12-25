Army confirms Boko Haram suicide bomber behind Borno mosque explosion

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that the explosion at a mosque in Borno State on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, was carried out by a Boko Haram suicide bomber.

The blast occurred at the Al-Adum Juma’at Mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council during the evening Maghrib prayer, resulting in multiple casualties.

Providing an update on Thursday, the spokesman of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was executed by a suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

“Preliminary findings indicate the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram terrorist (BHT) suicide bomber, who detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and two civilians on the scene,” Uba said.

He explained that security forces responded swiftly to the incident, working alongside emergency agencies to contain the situation and prevent further casualties.

“The troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, other sister security agencies, the Borno State Government, and NEMA, responded promptly, securing and cordoning off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety,” he added.

According to the army, casualties from the explosion were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for urgent medical attention.

Lt. Col. Uba confirmed that 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attack.

“Two of the injured civilians were later confirmed dead at the hospital, while two others are currently in critical condition, The remaining injured persons are stable and receiving appropriate medical care,” he said.

Earlier reports had indicated that at least five people lost their lives, while dozens were injured as a result of the explosion.

Assuring residents of continued security, the Theatre Command spokesman said troops and other security agencies have intensified surveillance and patrols within Maiduguri and its environs, particularly during the festive period.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, while cooperating with security agencies as efforts continue to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Vanguard News