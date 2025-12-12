Army 8 Division graduates 60 battle-ready soldiers

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—The 8 Division and Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), has strengthened its operational capacity with the graduation of 60 soldiers from its rigorous Fourth Quarter Basic Battle Course.

The ceremony marked the completion of an intensive nine-week training programme designed to instil a warrior mindset and improve the combat readiness of participating troops.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, and Commander, Sector 2 JTF (NW) OPFY, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, expressed pride in the steady progress recorded by the Division Training School while addressing the new graduates.

He noted significant improvements in infrastructure and training standards, which he said were already yielding notable results in field operations. Ajose urged the soldiers to apply their newly acquired skills and serve as mentors to their colleagues.

“Share your knowledge, especially in weapon handling and live-arms drills, and let your discipline be an example to others,” he charged.

Earlier, the Acting Division Training Officer, Lieutenant Colonel David Ezebuche, explained that the nine-week intensive programme was aimed not only at teaching battlefield tactics but also at building a mindset rooted in the “warrior ethos” — a blend of personal courage, self-discipline, confidence and strong team spirit.

The event also featured practical demonstrations by the soldiers, showcasing their enhanced capabilities before formation commanders and staff officers.

Outstanding participants were recognised, including Lance Corporal Abubakar Rabiu, who emerged as the overall best graduating student; Sapper Popoola Ayomide, the second-best; and Private Edore Ogbenefejiro, who placed third.

The ceremony, attended by formation commanders, staff officers and invited guests, ended with the presentation of certificates and group photographs.