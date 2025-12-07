Armed men ambush Benue Buffalos handball team on Otukpo–Enugu Road

…Driver Injured, Players Robbed

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Members of the Benue Buffalos Handball Team have narrated a harrowing experience after armed men ambushed their official team bus while returning from the Ardova Premier Handball League in Lagos.

The attack reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday along the busy Otukpo–Enugu road, when gunmen armed with rifles and machetes intercepted the team’s bus.

One of the players, who spoke as both a witness and victim, said the assailants fired shots into the air before forcing the vehicle to a halt.

“The moment our driver opened the door, one of them stabbed him on the leg. They ordered us to lie on the ground and searched us one by one. We were then led towards the bush. Everyone feared for their lives,” he said.

The attackers allegedly carted away several valuables, including mobile phones, team jerseys, sports canvases, a JBL music player, cash and other personal items. Some of the stolen phones were said to contain sensitive personal and professional information belonging to the players and officials.

Relief came when personnel of the Nigerian Army arrived at the scene, prompting the assailants to flee into the surrounding bush.

“If not for the quick arrival of the soldiers, we wouldn’t know what else could have happened. But since it was night and the area was bushy, the robbers escaped with everything,” another team member said.

The traumatised players have appealed to the Benue State Government and security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and help recover their stolen belongings.

“We are the official Benue State Handball Team representing the state at the national level. We do not deserve to go through this. We are begging the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice,” a player stated.

The team also raised alarm over the condition of the Benue State Sports Council bus, which reportedly carried 18 players despite being a 14-seater vehicle.

“The bus is old and rickety. When the attack happened, we struggled to escape but the door wouldn’t open properly. If the vehicle were in better condition, the situation might not have been this bad,” one of the victims added.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.