Armed forces remain resolute in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, democracy – CDS Oluyede

Oluyede

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to remain steadfast in the defence of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic institutions.

In a goodwill message to troops on the occasion of the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations, General Oluyede paid glowing tribute to Nigerian troops deployed across various theatres of operation, describing them as the backbone of national security.

He commended frontline personnel who, despite the festive season, continue to confront diverse security threats while many Nigerians celebrate with their families.

“Your courage, discipline, professionalism and selfless service, often at great personal sacrifice, epitomise the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the CDS said. “You remain vigilant in the defence of our collective peace and security. For this, the nation owes you an immeasurable debt of gratitude.”

General Oluyede assured officers and men of the Armed Forces that their welfare remains a top priority of the military leadership. He explained that this commitment is anchored on the Armed Forces’ Military Strategic Philosophy, which focuses on strengthening operational effectiveness through enhanced joint operations, improved welfare and sound administration.

According to him, deliberate efforts are being made to improve the living and working conditions of personnel and their families through enhanced welfare packages, improved healthcare services, better accommodation, prompt payment of allowances and sustained support for the families of fallen heroes.

Reflecting on the significance of the Christmas season, the CDS urged members of the Armed Forces to uphold the values of peace, love, forgiveness, selflessness and dedicated service, as exemplified by the teachings of Christ.

He charged personnel to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while upholding the core values of honour, integrity and service to the nation.

Addressing Nigerians, General Oluyede acknowledged the country’s multifaceted security challenges but commended citizens for their continued faith in the Nigerian project, describing public trust and cooperation as vital to military success.

“The trust, cooperation and synergy between the military and the citizenry are indispensable to the attainment of sustainable peace and security,” he said, reiterating that the Armed Forces would continue to discharge their constitutional responsibilities with resolve.

Extending his Christmas greetings to Nigerians and members of the Armed Forces, the CDS described the season as one of love, sacrifice, hope and renewal, offering an opportunity for reflection on shared humanity, national responsibility and commitment to unity and progress.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their resilience, patriotism and support, calling on all citizens to use the festive period to promote peace, tolerance and unity across ethnic, religious and cultural lines.

General Oluyede also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces and called for sustained collaboration among sister security agencies in the collective effort to safeguard the nation.

“I wish us all a joyful Christmas and a peaceful, prosperous New Year,” he concluded.