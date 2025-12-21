Arewa Youth Assembly rejects disputed tax law, questions legislative process

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has rejected the recently gazetted tax law introduced by the Federal Government, raising concerns over alleged discrepancies between the version passed by the National Assembly and the one officially published.

In a statement signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, the Assembly described its position as “firm and unambiguous,” noting that reports suggest the gazetted law may contain provisions that were not part of the bill approved by lawmakers.

According to the group, any inconsistency between legislation debated and passed by elected representatives and the version presented to the public poses serious constitutional and governance concerns.

“Legislation represents the collective will of the people through their parliament. Any post-approval alteration undermines due process and erodes public confidence,” the statement said.

The youth body explained that its rejection of the tax law was informed by what it described as a lack of transparency surrounding the law’s formulation, as well as the prevailing economic challenges confronting Nigerians, including inflation, insecurity and unemployment.

While acknowledging the importance of civic responsibility, the Assembly stressed that fiscal policies must be rooted in legality, openness and legislative integrity, particularly at a time of widespread economic hardship.

The statement referenced reports indicating that the National Assembly approved a tax framework after deliberations and amendments, but alleged that the gazetted version differs in material respects. It called for urgent clarification to prevent further erosion of public trust in democratic institutions.

The Arewa Youth Assembly urged civil society organisations, legal practitioners, labour unions and lawmakers to closely examine the matter and ensure strict adherence to constitutional procedures.

It also noted that political accountability remains a cornerstone of democratic governance, warning that policy decisions taken now could shape public perception ahead of future elections.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to advocacy for accountability, transparency and inclusive governance, while directing its structures across zones, states, local governments and wards to await further instructions.