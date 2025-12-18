APC targets registration of 1.2m members as E-registration begins in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to register no fewer than 1.2 million members in Enugu State as the party’s electronic membership registration exercise commenced.

The APC Caretaker Chairman in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, disclosed this during the flag-off of a training programme for supervisors overseeing registration at the local government, ward and polling unit levels across the state.

Nwoye said the introduction of online membership registration marked a new phase in the party’s organisational structure in Enugu State, describing it as a move aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in party administration.

According to him, the training programme is intended to familiarise supervisors with the new registration process and ensure proper coordination at the grassroots.

He explained that the supervisors, who are stakeholders of the party at ward level, have been tasked with overseeing the registration of members across the state as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structure.

Nwoye added that the APC in Enugu State aims to align its activities with broader development objectives, expressing optimism that effective party organisation would contribute to governance and political participation in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the APC E-registration Chairman in the state, Chief Flavour Eze, commended the state government’s approach to governance, noting that recent developments had drawn increased attention to Enugu State.

Eze encouraged continued public support for government policies and programmes, stating that sustained cooperation would help in achieving developmental goals across the state.

He also urged party members and residents to participate actively in the registration exercise to strengthen political engagement and representation within the APC in Enugu State.