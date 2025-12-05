APC backs urgent call for border fencing to strengthen Nigeria’s security

By Adeola Badru

A security expert and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has joined calls on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to urgently implement comprehensive border security measures, including the fencing of Nigeria’s porous borders.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni warned that the country’s unguarded borders are facilitating terrorist infiltration and worsening the nation’s security challenges.

He recalled that the new Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), had earlier this year made a similar appeal, stressing the urgent need to secure Nigeria’s borders, which he said, greatly contributed to the influx of arms, the movement of terrorists and other serious security threats.

Mumuni called for the installation of secure fences along Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, fitted with transponder systems for early detection and monitoring.

He cited successful examples such as the U.S.-Mexico border, Israel’s security barriers and India’s fortified borders with Pakistan.

According to him, Nigeria’s geographical location and shared boundaries with several countries make it highly vulnerable to infiltration by terrorist groups.

He added that recent events have further exposed how easily these porous borders can be exploited.

Mumuni, a certified Counter Terrorism and Anti-Terrorism practitioner, said the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, noting that the construction of secure border fences equipped with transponder technology to detect unauthorised crossings would significantly enhance the country’s ability to monitor and respond to threats.

He stressed that such infrastructure would go a long way in safeguarding citizens and reinforcing national stability, adding that it would also improve the overall security situation in the country.

“Investing in border security infrastructure will not only prevent cross-border terrorism but also improve the general security architecture of the nation.”

“This initiative deserves urgent attention and adequate funding as a matter of national priority,” he said.

Mumuni, however, urged the Federal Government to prioritise the fencing of Nigeria’s borderlands, drawing inspiration from existing global models.