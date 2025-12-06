Apapa Customs intercepts 25.5kg of cocaine from Brazilian ship

Customs Area Comptroller of the Apapa Customs Command, Controller Emmanuel Oshoba handing over the seized drugs to an official of the NDLEA in Lagos over the weekend.

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has uncovered 25.5kg of cocaine onboard a Brazilian vessel, MV San Anthonio.

The illicit substance, packed into 24 parcels or slabs, was concealed in five bags discovered during an intelligence-led Customs inspection, a development that has led to the detention of the ship.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Isah, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, the Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba,Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port Command commended the discovery describing it as a fallout of the robust synergy between the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

According to the Area Controller, customs intelligence discovered that upon her departure from Brazil, which is the ship’s country of origin, she had called at ports in Honduras, Guatemala and other places suspected to be hubs for illicit drug trade.

Oshoba reiterated the NCS resolve in ensuring only legitimate trade thrives in the port of Apapa in Lagos, following a zero compromise directive by the leadership of Customs Service.

While handing over the seized drugs to the NDLEA for further action, he also announced the detention of the vessel that came into Nigeria with the cocaine.

“What has happened today, is the outcome of profiling and intelligence led operations by the NCS and NDLEA. Our resolve to prevent unlawful trade is refreshed daily following the directives of the Customs leadership

“This seizure and detention of the ship should send strong message of warning that should resonate in the camp of perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system. Customs is strengthening its synergy with all sister government agencies and no criminal or group of lawless persons can beat us here.

“As we approach the Yuletide season, we will not sacrifice national security and economy on the altar of trade facilitation. All consignments exiting this port into our markets or warehouses must be duly examined with the contents ascertained to be what was declared,” the CAC said.

At a brief handover ceremony in the port, the NDLEA was represented by CN Haliru Umar, Commander, Apapa Strategic Command, who formally took over the seizure from customs