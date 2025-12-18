Anambra ramps up measures against erosion, sets to recover government lands

Governor Charles S0oludo of Anambra State

…as ANSEC approves fund for several strategic projects

At the backdrop of defining erosion as existential threat to the State, the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has decided to step up enforcement to force people to build and manage storm waters from their houses and for communities to follow specific guidelines.

The guidelines include building erosion barriers and excavating sand only in locations that have been approved by the government.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, in a statement yesterday said the 25th meeting of ANSEC cited “the careless actions of communities and regulatory bodies that have disregarded environmental regulations. For instance, some residents direct stormwater from their homes onto the roads, where it accumulates in different ways and contributes to the erosion crisis currently affecting Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, ANSEC, according to Mefor, after hearing a report about people blatantly intruding on government lands and building on them without permission, the council resolved to form a committee to reclaim these government lands.

He also disclosed that the Council approved fund releases in respect of contracts for some strategic projects in the state.

These include the N95.2 million for the provision of water supply to the Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge Fountain and the ornamental garden; the N172.million for landscaping the car park for the Trauma Centre at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH);

N93.4million for the installation of a 3-way traffic light, including pedestrian lights, at the Ifite-Amenyi intersection within Awka metropolis; N50.4 million for the supply and installation of two 10 kVA inverters with 15 kW lithium batteries at the Anambra State Civil Service Commission Building in Awka; and N119.1 million for the supply and installation of transformer substations at Nnewi and Umueze-Anam communities.