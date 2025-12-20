‘Ample evidence of genocide in Nigeria’ — SAN raises alarm, urges urgent action

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Reuben Atabo, has raised serious concerns over what he described as “ample evidence of genocide in Nigeria,” warning that sustained killings and mass displacement in parts of the country now meet the legal definition of genocide under both Nigerian and international law.

Atabo spoke to journalists while marking his 36th year at the Bar, noting that the scale, pattern and persistence of violence in several North-Central states point to deliberate and systematic attacks on specific communities.

“Genocide is not just mass killing,” the senior lawyer said. “It is the intentional and systematic destruction of a people because of who they are.”

He cited the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, explaining that genocide includes targeted killings, infliction of serious bodily or mental harm, destruction of livelihoods and forced displacement. According to him, these indicators are increasingly evident in Nigeria.

Atabo said repeated attacks in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and neighbouring states are neither random nor accidental.

“These killings are coordinated, repeated and targeted. Entire communities are wiped out, farmlands deliberately destroyed, survivors forced into internally displaced persons’ camps, while others take over their ancestral homes,” he stated.

The SAN likened the situation to early warning signs that preceded the 1994 Rwandan genocide, warning that identity-based violence, when ignored or downplayed, can escalate rapidly.

“The danger is not only in the killings themselves, but in state inaction, weak accountability and the normalisation of violence against certain communities,” he said.

He clarified that his comments were not directed at any ethnic or religious group, but at armed militias and institutional failures that have left vulnerable Nigerians exposed.

Drawing lessons from Rwanda’s post-genocide justice process, where suspects were investigated and prosecuted across different jurisdictions, Atabo stressed that impunity must not be allowed to persist.

“Core international crimes are not time-barred. Justice delayed must never become justice denied,” he said.

Describing widespread internal displacement as unacceptable in a democratic society, the senior advocate reminded the government of its most fundamental obligation.

“The first duty of any government is the protection of lives and property. That is what distinguishes a state from a state of nature, where life is short and brutish,” he declared.

He urged the Federal Government, security agencies and prosecutorial authorities to act decisively through thorough investigations, effective protection of threatened communities and credible prosecution of offenders.

“These actions are not optional; they are legal obligations,” Atabo said. “Nigeria cannot claim stability while segments of its population face existential threats. For too long, impunity has replaced accountability. This must end.”

Reflecting on his 36 years in legal practice, Atabo said recent developments had strengthened his resolve to pursue justice without fear or favour.

“I remain committed to protecting the rights of my clients while ensuring that the legal process is neither abused nor obstructed,” he said. “Justice must prevail — and it must prevail now.”