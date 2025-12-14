Amnesty zeroes-in on Imo Tiger Base over alleged human rights abuse

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

…to release report this week

•Reacts to attempted coup in Benin, others

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Amnesty International (AI) has said it will release a detailed report this week on what it described as serious violations at the Tiger Base detention facility in Owerri, the Imo State capital, warning that the findings expose a troubling pattern of abuse within the country’s security structure.

Country Director, Amnesty International, Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said Tiger Base represents “a deplorable and horrifying place where gross human rights abuses are taking place,” and added that its continued operation is “a shame and a stain on Nigeria’s image.”

According to him, investigators documented disturbing accounts over several months, explaining that the evidence gathered leaves little doubt about the scale of the problem.

“Tiger Base is committing human rights abuses that should concern every Nigerian. We will make our findings public because people deserve to know what is happening,” Sanusi said.

He called on authorities to address the violations without delay and to ensure that those responsible face justice.

Speaking on the attempted coup in Benin Republic and Nigeria’s role in responding to it, the Country Director noted that Amnesty does not engage in political calculations but focuses on the human rights risks that follow military takeovers.

“Military rule has a devastating impact on human rights. It goes against the principles of freedom and justice,” he said. Sanusi added that the instability across parts of West Africa shows the need for stronger democratic institutions. “Our position is clear. Democracy offers the best chance of protecting people. Leaders must work to make it function and deliver justice for citizens.”

Sanusi assured that Amnesty will continue to monitor developments in Benin alongside its domestic investigations.

“Whether in Nigeria or any other country in the region, the protection of human rights must remain the priority,” he said.

He stressed that the organisation’s upcoming report on Tiger Base should serve as a reminder that accountability at home is central to Nigeria’s credibility abroad.