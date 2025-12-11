Ambassadors: Senate’s ‘bow and go’ approach to screening is national disgrace – CUPP

Senate

By John Alechenu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the Senate’s handling of the screening of ambassadorial nominees, especially Reno Omokri, Femi Fani Kayode, and former INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Peter Ameh, in a statement late on Thursday, said, “The ‘bow and go’ treatment given to these nominees is a glaring display of the Senate’s lack of commitment to diligently address issues of national interest and security.

“Their approach reveals a troubling spinelessness in pursuing due diligence and accountability to the Nigerian people.

“Rather than prioritizing the country’s security and international standing, it appears the Senate is more inclined to serve the interests of the President.

“Sadly, this is not surprising, given a pattern of actions that focuses on political expediency over national good.

“We call on Nigerians to demand higher standards of scrutiny and accountability from their elected representatives. The Senate must revisit its processes to ensure thorough evaluations that prioritise Nigeria’s security and interests.”