Ambassadorial Screening: Dambazau, Ibas, Fani-Kayode, Reno, others asked to bow and go

Senate

By Henry Umoru

As the screening of the Ambassadorial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu entered the third day, former Senators, House of Representatives members, former Ministers, Career Ambassadors, former first ladies, among others, were asked to take a bow and go.

The Senator Sani Bello, APC, Niger North led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday screened former ministers, Femi Fani-Kayode and Abdulrahman Dambazau, for ambassadorial appointments.

Both nominees, who previously served as Minister of Aviation and Minister of Interior, respectively, had earlier undergone full Senate screening during their ministerial confirmations in past administrations.

Also screened were the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud; Senator Ita Enang; Reno Omokri, among others.

After brief introductions, former ministers, ambassadors, and lawmakers were not asked a single question, as they were asked to “take a bow and leave,” in line with Senate tradition and citing their earlier clearance by the Senate and their extensive public service experience.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele defended the continued use of the “take a bow and go” procedure for certain nominees, saying it is reserved for individuals with established and verifiable records of public service.

Bamidele explained that anyone who has previously served in the National Assembly automatically qualifies for the privilege.

Vanguard News