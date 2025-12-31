Amaechi urges Nigerians to demand responsive leadership for turning point in 2026

Amaechi

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation, has urged Nigerians to demand responsive and accountable leadership as part of efforts to achieve a national turning point in 2026.

In his New Year message, Amaechi said the country’s challenges over the past year — including economic hardship, rising cost of living and insecurity — should compel citizens to take a more active role in holding those in power accountable. He stressed that meaningful progress would only be possible if Nigerians collectively insist on leadership that is responsible, transparent and people-oriented.

The former Rivers State governor called for comprehensive economic reforms targeted at job creation, poverty reduction and improved living standards, including access to affordable healthcare, housing, food and quality education. He also emphasised the importance of political and electoral reforms that would guarantee free, fair and transparent elections, adding that justice, fairness and the rule of law must remain the foundation of governance.

Amaechi reaffirmed his commitment to stand with Nigerians by speaking truth to power, challenging policies that deepen suffering and offering constructive direction aimed at restoring dignity, economic prosperity and improved security across the country.

He noted that Nigeria’s greatness lies not in the hands of a few elites, but in the resolve of millions of ordinary citizens to demand better governance.

Amaechi expressed hope that the New Year would mark the beginning of renewed courage, unity and a brighter future for the nation.