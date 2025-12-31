Amaechi urges Nigerians to demand accountable leadership, economic reforms in new year message

Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians to make the New Year a turning point by demanding accountable governance, comprehensive economic reforms, and improved security across the country.

In his New Year message to the nation, Amaechi, on behalf of his family, extended wishes of peace and prosperity to households nationwide, while acknowledging the severe challenges Nigerians faced in the past year, including economic hardship, rising cost of living, and widespread insecurity.

He said the difficulties of the previous year had tested the nation’s resilience, noting that many families were weighed down by poverty and uncertainty. Amaechi urged citizens to collectively commit to rebuilding Nigeria by holding leaders accountable and insisting on governance that is responsible, transparent, people-oriented, and responsive.

The former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly stressed the need for far-reaching economic reforms aimed at job creation, poverty reduction, affordable healthcare, housing, food, and access to quality education. He also emphasized the importance of political and electoral reforms that would guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections, anchored on justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

Amaechi reaffirmed his commitment to standing with Nigerians, pledging to continue speaking truth to power, challenging policies that deepen hardship, and offering constructive ideas to restore dignity, economic prosperity, and improved security in the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s greatness does not rest with a privileged few or the ruling elite, but with the collective determination of ordinary citizens to build a nation where opportunities and prosperity are shared by all.

He concluded by expressing hope that the New Year would bring healing, renewed courage, and a brighter future for present and future generations, wishing Nigerians a Happy New Year.